ALBION — James William Kingdollar, age 85, passed away peacefully at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Jim was born May 24, 1938 and worked all his life in farming and retired from the ARC of Orleans.
He loved riding his bikes, his cowboy hats, and going to the Village House. Jim always had a smile on his face and you would always find him singing at family gatherings. Every holiday you could find him with a cup of coffee enjoying all of the laughter and memories being made.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Thelma Kingdollar; brothers, John Kingdollar, Robert Kingdollar, Franklin Kingdollar; sisters, Euretta Frasier, Hazel Bartlett, Norine Newbould, Clara Hackenburg, Virginia Dingle, Patricia Kingdollar, Audrey Jenks, Dianne Kelley; sisters-in-law, Vera Kingdollar, Irene Kingdollar, Marjorie Kingdollar; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Frasier, Kermit Bartlett, Robert Newbould, Leo Dingle, Earl Jenks, Sr.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim is survived by his brother, Russell (Mary) Kingdollar; brother-in-law, Gerald Kelley and so many nieces, nephews, cousins and his longtime special assistant Tammy Carey.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, 21 West Ave., Albion, on Monday, Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m., where his Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. His burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State St., Suite 650, Chicago IL 60602 or Arc Glow, 18 Main St., Mount Morris NY 14510.
