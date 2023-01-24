Jamie L. Mehlenbacher-Maurer passed away at the age of 37 on Jan. 24, 2023 at Unity Hospital in Rochester after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Warsaw, N.Y. on Sept. 16, 1985 to Stephen L. Mehlenbacher and Melanie R. (Brown) Hubbard.
Jamie was a 2003 graduate of Perry High School and a 2007 graduate of SUNY Brockport.
She was a Senior Program Specialist for the Wyoming County Department of Social Services in Warsaw since 2014.
Jamie was a volunteer for many years with Relay for Life and the Perry Alumni Association. Helping her father flip the bird at the Pike Fair barbecues. She enjoyed times spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband: Andrew R. Maurer whom she married on Dec. 10, 2022, parents: Melanie (Roger) Hubbard, Stephen (Terry) Mehlenbacher, brother: Corey Mehlenbacher, grandmothers: Joyce Brown, Marilyn Hubbard and Dorothy Lowery, father and mother-in-law: Richard (Terri) Maurer, sister-in-law: Abbey Maurer, brother-in-law: Adam Maurer along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by grandparents: Nelson (Bernardine) Mehlenbacher, Raybert Brown, Lawrence Hubbard and Albert Lowery.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main St. in Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Jamie will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery in Perry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lipson Cancer Institute 330 Monroe Avenue Suite 400 Rochester, NY 14607, Noyes Center for Kidney Disease and Dialysis 4616 MILLENNIUM DRIVE, GENESEO, NY 14454, or the Perry Center Fire Department P.O. Box 204 Perry, NY 14530.
For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.