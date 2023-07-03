Jammie L. Kadziolka, 47, of Corfu, N.Y., passed away lovingly surrounded by her family on July 1, 2023.
She was born in Buffalo on Nov. 5, 1975, a daughter of John and the late Rose Kadziolka.
Jammie loved the Buffalo Sabres, embracing Polish customs and traditions, especially with family at the holidays, and cuddling her cats, Gordy and Cordelia. Music, however, was her passion. Jammie was an avid fan of Bob Marley, the Grateful Dead, and Lowest of the Low, but she especially loved The Tragically Hip.
Beloved daughter of John Kadziolka, of Corfu, N.Y. Dearest sister of Kimberly Kadziolka of Buffalo, N.Y.; Tracy Sutherland of Batavia, N.Y.; and Russ (Kathleen) Kadziolka, of Burlington, Conn. Cool aunt of Nicole LaVarnway, Jack Sutherland and Margaret Sutherland, Kyle Kadziolka and Emma Kadziolka; and four great-nieces. Jammie will be terribly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is predeceased by her mother, Rose Kadziolka, and grandparents, Helen and Chester Grabski, and John and Virginia Kadziolka.
Friends may call on Friday July 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 W. Main St., Corfu, NY.
Flowers are gratefully declined. If you wish, please honor Jammie with a donation to Gateway Home, 91 Main St., Attica, NY, 14011, who cared for Jammie in her final days. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.ne.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY 14001. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.