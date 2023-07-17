YORK — Jan DeMartin Donnan passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023. at the Strong Palliative Care unit. She was 82 years old. Predeceased by her loving husband, Ernie Donnan; her parents, Charles and Harryette DeMartin; Brothers, Gary and Charles DeMartin.
Jan was proud to be an RN and for many years was the nurse at York C.S.
She had a lifelong passion for horses and golf. A longtime member of Stafford C.C and the Genesee Valley Hunt. Jan was also the York Town Historian for 10 years.
Jan and Ernie enjoyed playing golf at Stafford C.C. in many tournaments. She also enjoyed going with Ernie to Watkins Glen for races and car shows.
She is survived by her children, John (Pamela) Linfoot Jr. and Patricia Stallins; grandson, William (Megan) Levings; sister-in-law, Renee DeMartin; many nieces and nephews and their children.
“Don’t be sad, my life has been a wonderful adventure. How fortunate I have been to have such a loving family. Go enjoy life — May God bless you all”
No prior calling hours. Friends are invited to her Funeral Service Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the York Presbyterian Church, 2662 Main St., York. Private interment, Pleasant Valley Cemetery, York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 5 Genesee St., Avon, NY 14414. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit, www.alhartfuneralhome.com.