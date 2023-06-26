Jane Salisbury Nesbitt, 98, of Phoenix, Arizona passed peacefully on June 23, 2023, after a wonderful, long life. Jane, the daughter of the late Hilton and Edith Reynolds Salisbury (Townsend) leaves behind her son Charles (Kim) Nesbitt, daughter Sandi (Mark King), Daughter-in-law Kathy (Tom) Nesbitt, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband Harold C. Nesbitt in 1975, her great-grandson Nicolo Albanese in 1998, sister Carol Spanton in 2008, brother Bart Salisbury in 2011, niece Nancy Salisbury in 2012, son Tom in 2017 and nephew David Spanton in 2022.
Jane was a 1943 graduate of Albion High School. She worked for many years for the New York Telephone Company, Nesbitt Motors and several other local organizations.
She was active in community service, holding leadership positions in The Business and Professional Women, American Legion Auxiliary and as one of the earliest women to hold the position of Elder in the Barre Center Presbyterian Church. After moving to Arizona, she continued her patriotic service by performing the American Legion “Evolution of the Flag” program in many Phoenix area Jr. and Sr. High Schools over many years. Additionally, she supervised the distribution of tens of thousands of newsletters for both her church and her local recreation center where Jane also served as party organizer, photographer and a generous helping hand. She was an active swimmer, traveler and occasional golfer.
Jane was the unquestioned matriarch of her family, ready to listen and dispense advice to any family member who asked. She provided a steady hand during family difficulties. The Gillette Road grandkids remember her cookie jar as always being there for them and her pool as a font of many family stories. Family and friends enjoyed the thousands of very special homemade cards (credited to “Plain Jane”) she made and mailed to them commemorating nearly every important occasion.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Barre Center Presbyterian Church (address below).
Donations may be made in memory of Jane to the Albion High School Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 345, Albion, NY 14411, or to the Barre Center Presbyterian Church, 4698 Oak Orchard Rd., Albion, NY, 14411.
