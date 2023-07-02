BATAVIA — Jared Lee Diehl, age 34, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Jared was born on July 14, 1988, in Batavia, a son of Michael Diehl and Jeanette Czaja Diehl of Elba.
Jared’s family was his life. Jared loved music and was the lead guitarist in the band GumShoe with his close friends, Dan Eick and Todd Townsend. He also enjoyed any kind of sports.
Surviving with his parents are his wife, Katelin Zalar Diehl; his sons, Bryson Lee Diehl and Peyton A. Conner; his brother, James (Ashley) Diehl; his sister; Kelsey Diehl; maternal grandparents, Florian (Joan) Czaja. Jared is “voodoo” to Evelyn June Diehl and Michael James Diehl.
He is reunited in heaven with his grandparents, James K. (Nona Elizabeth) Diehl.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia. (Please use School Street entrance.). His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner Street, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Jared’s name to his family. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.