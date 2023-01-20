Jean M. Siler, 76, formerly of Attica, went to the Lord peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023 at Brothers of Mercy in Clarence where she resided for years.
Jean was the daughter of LaVerne and Charlotte (McCormick) Siler. Jean was born with cerebral palsy and faced many challenges throughout her life. She had strong Catholic faith and led a devoted Christian life.
Jean is survived by several cousins and three special cousins; Linda Gonzalez, Diane Baker and Dan McCormick, who visited Jean often.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the care, love and kindness shown to Jean by the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Brothers of Mercy.
There are no prior calling hours. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday Jan. 26, 2023 at Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish 50 East Ave. Attica, New York 14011. She will be laid to rest in St. Vincent’s Cemetery in Attica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brothers of Mercy Activities Fund 10570 Bergtold Rd. Clarence, NY 14031-2198 or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation www.yourcpf.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011.