Jean P. Dominesey, 87, of Sheldon, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born July 22, 1936, in Salamanca, to the late James and Edna (Reed) Parks. Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl; and her two siblings, June Halloran and Joan Nannen; and a grandson, Brent Schum.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence (Lorraine) Dominesey of Arcade, Jodie (Tom) Wareham of Corfu, Andrew (Catherine) Dominesey of Mansfield, Mass., Elizabeth (Thomas) Ball of East Aurora, Susan (Ray Smith) Dominesey-Schum of Sheldon; 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremy (Brittnie), Amanda, Elaina (Tyler), Anna (Jake), Kurt (Hannah), Cassandra (Kortney), Suzanna (Jake), Grant, Courtney; 5 great-grandchildren, Tessa, Riley, Blake, Denver Ruth, and Theodore; along with many nieces and nephews.
Jean was a lifelong educator and teacher. She was a principal at Genesee Wyoming BOCES when she retired. Jean loved her family, flowers, gardening, and life on the farm. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Jean’s request, her immediate family will be celebrating her life privately. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Ellicottville, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Action for Wyoming County, 6470 Rt. 20A, Suite 1, Perry, NY 14530.
