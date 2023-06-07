Jean Scoins Chase passed away at her home in Oakfield, N.Y., on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 95.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Buffalo, N.Y., grew up in East Pembroke, and graduated from Corfu Central in 1945 as Salutatorian of her class. In 1949, Jean married Richard D. Chase, who predeceased her on May 24, 2003. Jean graduated from Keuka College School of Nursing as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She proudly worked as a Registered Nurse at Genesee Memorial Hospital in Batavia, N.Y., from 1965-1986.
Jean was a member of the Oakfield Historical Society, Oakfield Presbyterian Church and Genesee County Fish and Game Protective Association “Godfrey’s Pond”. She loved gardening, being a caring nurse and good listener, exploring genealogy through research, traveling and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and beyond.
Jean is survived by five children, Jeffrey (Linda) Chase of Churchville, N.Y., William Chase, Deborah (Matthew) Martin, and Gary Chase of Oakfield, and Nancy (Tom) Kurczewski of Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, Christina (Jamon) Freak, Alicia (Steve) Fitzsimmons, Jamie (Michael) Lindsley, Mandy McAvoy, Rebecca (Michael) Martin, Leslie Palmer, Melissa Martin, Aaron (Monica) Chase, Adam (late Nicole) Newsome, Andrew Newsome, and Nicole Chase; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Jonathan) Stefaniak, Ivan (Liz Hawes) Pangrazio, Kyley Pascarella, Chase McAvoy, Caden Newsome, Mahlon Jones, Noah Newsome, Milena Lindsley, David Konarkski, Tia Lindsley; great-great-grandchild, Aleksander Stefaniak; special family members JR & Debbie Newsome and Jeni; sister, Naomi Grice; brother, Allan (Janice) Scoins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Frieda Baum Scoins; and brothers, William Scoins and Robert (late Ella) Scoins.
Friends are invited to call on Friday (June 16, 2023) from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Burdett Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Ave., Oakfield, where Jean’s funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Reed Cemetery in Oakfield. Memorials may be made to Oakfield Historical Society, PO Box 74, Oakfield, NY 14125.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home in Oakfield. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.burdettandsanford.com.