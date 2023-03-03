Jean Stabell, 72, peacefully passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, at her home in Batavia, with her loving partner, Frank Munt, by her side. Jean was born in Alden, N.Y., on June 28, 1950, to the late Joseph and Betty Stabell.
Jean went to Alden Central School where she excelled at recreational sports like swimming and golf. She gravitated towards the field of public health and helping others, attending school to become a dental hygienist and then a nurse. Jean’s strong work ethic, compassionate nature and dedication led her to seek and find employment in the field of health care. Prior to working as a nursing aide at Batavia’s Veterans Administration for almost 12 years, she worked at Le Roy Village Green as well as Warsaw’s Nursing Home for 10 years.
Jean loved the outdoors, animals, camping and traveling to Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina to visit her father and sisters. Anyone who knew Jean, appreciated her courage, her wit and humor, ability to solve problems (even mechanical ones) and the fact she was a friend one could count on, always there to help.
Surviving is her partner, Frank Munt; a son; and her sisters, Barbara Stabell Walker, Diane Stabell and June Morrissey of Nashville, Tenn., as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held later this year. Memorials in her name can be made to Homecare & Hospice, 29 Liberty Street, Suite -6, Batavia, NY 14020.