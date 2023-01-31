Jeanette M. Radley, 91, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023) while visiting family in Colorado.
She was born March 26, 1931, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late Stanley and Eleanor Gorecki Kosciolek.
She attended Jackson Elementary School, and Batavia High School, where she was a member of the 1949 graduating class. In September of 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Radley (who passed away on Oct. 6, 2019). With the exception of some traveling that occurred early in their marriage as a result of Mr. Radley’s semi-pro Major League Baseball career, they spent their entire married life living in the Town and City of Batavia, where they raised 4 children. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren later in their married life.
Mrs. Radley worked as a stay-at-home mom for over 18 years. Following that, she worked as secretary and office manager for Dr. Sadegh Danesh in Batavia before retiring.
She was a lifelong parishioner at Sacred Heart Church (Ascension Parish) in Batavia, where she was also an active member of the Rosary Society.
To her surviving family, she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen Flynn of Evergreen, Colo., Robert (Marion) Radley of Batavia, Susan (Thomas) Fiesthumel of Forest, Va. and Daniel (Cheryl) Radley of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Radley, Kelly Radley, Becky (Aaron) Patterson, Joseph (Andrea) Prinzi, Lindsay (Tristan) Michaleski, Lauren Fiesthumel (Ivan Dirkx), Alyse Fiesthumel (David Quarshie), Brooke Fiesthumel, Alexandra Radley and Ian Radley; great–grandchildren, Lucas, Ella and Nolan Radley, Nolan and Cameron Michaleski, Thea Dirkx, and Maya Quarshie; brother, Richard (Antoinette) Kosciolek; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Saturday (Feb. 4), 9:30-11 a.m., at Ascension Parish (S. Swan St.), where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
