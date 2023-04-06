ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jeffrey A. Stehlar passed away on March 28, 2023 at the age of 56, surrounded by family at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his son, Kasey A. Stehlar; mother, Patricia (Robert) Jones; father, Charles E. (Betsy) Stehlar; brother, Thomas (Judy) Stehlar and Robert Stehlar; one niece and numerous nephews and cousins. Jeff loved motocross, 4 wheeling and snowmobiling with his friends. He was a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and also the Raiders. He also was a lifelong fan of NASCAR and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To share a memory please visit www.NewcomerRochester.com.