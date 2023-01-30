Jeffrey Glenn Klotzbach, 62, of Middleport, N.Y. entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at his home.
Born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Medina, he was the son of the late Glenn and Delores (Kern) Klotzbach.
Jeff graduated from Medina High School in 1978 and worked on his family farm, Ka-Cy Farms in Medina where he was the co-owner and a successful farmer. He prided himself in his family and his farm, being proud of his accomplishments at planting time and especially during harvest, he would smile at the end of the harvest season and say “I’m done”, having successfully completed what needed to be done on the farm. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Middleport and served on the Board of Directors of Orleans Community Health. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and when he was not working, he was an all- around handy-man, fixing farm machinery and anything that needed done around his home.
Jeff would always put family and friends first before himself. He was a gentle giant with a big heart of gold, always so kind and generous with his time and efforts towards others while being a great man of faith. Jeff was always willing to help those in need and his smile lit up the room. He will be greatly mourned by the many people whose lives he touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Klotzbach, daughter Kaitlyn (Connor Grabowski) Klotzbach, son Justin Klotzbach, step-sons Zachary (Amber Fortunato) Baldwin and Alex Baldwin. Jeff was a very proud Papa to Zoey Jo Baldwin, his “special peanut.” He leaves two sisters, Carol Heiligenthaler and Beth (Jake) Manley, one brother Wayne Stanley Klotzbach, several nieces and nephews, his business partner Loren Fuller and his four-legged faithful companion, Abby.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl Street, Medina NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 133 Telegraph Road (Route 31) Middleport NY 14105 with the Pastor Rev. Richard Wolfe officiating. Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff’s name to the Medina FFA Scholarship Fund, c/o Medina Central School, 1 Mustang Drive, Medina NY 14103.
Please light a candle or share a memory of Jeff at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com.