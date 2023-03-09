Jeffrey W. Stephan, 70, of Akron, went peacefully home to heaven on his Mother’s birthday, Monday, March 6, 2023, at the New York State Veterans Home, Batavia.
Jeff was born on Nov. 16, 1952, in Buffalo, a son of the late Donald H. Stephan and Carol Eimer Stephan. He was predeceased by his brother, Russell David Stephan.
Jeff was a Navy veteran and served our country from 1971-1975. While in the Navy, he was a radioman and enjoyed learning about communications and IT and attended GCC to learn even more. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Award while in the Navy. Jeff owned a 1967 Mustang and enjoyed going to car shows and car cruises. He was a history buff and loved anything pertaining to history and military. Jeff and his buddy, John, loved going to the Thousand Islands to fish every year.
Jeff is survived by his loving sister, Cindy (Bob) Ritter; his nieces, Kelli Thomas, Kaysi Gominiak, and Jennifer Petry; great-nephews, Frank, Theo, Trent, LJ; and great-niece, Julia. Also survived by many dear friends.
There are no calling hours. Private burial in Evergreen Hill Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Gateway Comfort Home, 91 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011 or the New York State Veterans Home, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020.
Arrangements were made by C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., Corfu, N.Y.