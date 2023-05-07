LE ROY — Jeffrey Walter Baylor, age 67, of Asbury Road, passed away May 4, 2023.
He was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Nunda, N.Y., a son of the late Walter “Ross” and Betty Luckenbach Baylor.
Jeff will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and dear friend to many. He was a life member of the NRA and the Northwoods Sportsmans Club. Jeff loved to hunt and fish. He worked for many years at LeRoy Machine and then at Hammer Packaging, retiring in 2018.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years, Kelly Graham Baylor; children, Derek Baylor and Brynn Baylor; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Harrington; brother, Mark (Char) Baylor; mother -in-law, Rosemary Graham; brother-in-law, Colin Graham; sister-in-law, Kerry Driscoll; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his sisters, Vivia Williams and Doris Baylor; brother, Richard Baylor; and brothers-in-law, Doug Graham and John Driscoll.
At Jeff’s request, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Jeff’s Life will be held at a future date and location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Jeff to the Northwoods Sportsmans Club, 8402 Gulf Road, Le Roy, NY 14482.
