BATAVIA — Jerold A. Brade, 92, of Batavia, passed away on Friday (April 14, 2023) at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia.
Mr. Brade was born July 16, 1930, in Buffalo, a son of the late Arthur and Florence (Miller) Brade.
Jerold served his country honorably with the United States Marines Corps. He was a past member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corfu; and a longtime member and past Grand Master of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge - 462 in Attica. Mr. Brade was an avid Batavia Muckdogs fan, and loved spending time with his friends and family.
In death, Jerold is reunited with his wife, Beverly (Richardson) Brade; sons, Rod and Thomas Brade; and brother, Bruce Brade.
Surviving are his children, Michael (Linda) Brade of Batavia, Rick (Colleen) Brade of Rochester, Kim (Jeff) Bauer of Batavia, Jerold (Lori) Brade of Alexander, and Jaime (Kate) Brade of Batavia; a brother, Lee Brade of Corfu; sister, Linda (late Benny) Ianni of Corfu; daughter-in-law, Patricia Brade of Batavia. 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street in Batavia, where a Masonic Service will immediately follow visitation at 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service with military honors. Burial in Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Corfu will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge -462, 39 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011 or Crossroads House, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021.