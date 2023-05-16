SILVER SPRINGS — Jerry W. Waite, 73, of East Perry Avenue in Silver Springs, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital, while surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Batavia, July 19, 1949 a son of the late Elmer L. and Julia Clements Waite Straub. A 1968 graduate of Wyoming Central School, Jerry mainly resided in Wyoming before moving to Silver Springs. He worked as a machinist at Le Roy Machine for over 40 years before going to work for the United States Postal Service as a mail courier. Jerry loved bowling in the local men’s and couples leagues with his late wife. In fact he bowled three 300 perfect games. He was a avid NASCAR “Earnhardt’s fan” and also enjoyed the New York Yankees. Jerry had a huge and generous heart, always putting others before himself.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda J. Wilson Waite, his daughter, Angela Waite, his brother, David Waite, a sister in-law, Linda Waite, and two grandchildren, Brody Fletcher, and Faith Bella.
Survivors include his four daughters, Becky VanBuskirk of Columbia, S.C., Anissa Brooks of Farmersville, Cheryl Lindsey of Silver Springs, Tammy Fletcher of Columbia, SC, a son, Robert Sherlock of Port Ritchie, Fla., three brothers, James Waite of Mt. Morris, Dick (Beverly) Waite of South Warsaw, Daniel Waite of Akron, 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Friday May 19, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569. A memorial service will follow the calling beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Green of the Hilton United Methodist Church as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Pavilion Cemetery beside his wife. Please visit www.weeksfuneral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to the Perry Center Fire Department at 2819 Rt. 246 Perry. NY 14530.