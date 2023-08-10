BYRON — Jimmy Lyman Stanton, 73, of Warsaw, formerly of Byron, passed away on Tuesday, (Aug. 1, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Mr. Stanton was born May 12, 1950, in Batavia, a son of the late Wallace and Rheta (Shultz) Stanton.
Jimmy served his country honorably with the Army and was a member of the Sackett Merrill White Post American Legion in Bergen. He enjoyed spending time with the people in his community in Warsaw. Mr. Stanton retired from Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester and volunteered for 4,769 hours at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
Surviving are his brother, Jack (Yvonne) Stanton of Batavia; sisters, June (James) Fodge of Avoca, Cindy (Bill) Skelton of Chiefland, Fla., and Kelly (Dana) Hilderbrant of Le Roy; treasured aunt, Bev (late Dean) Barnard of Byron. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his parents, Jimmy is reunited in death with his sister, Sandra Stanton.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held in Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.