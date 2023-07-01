LE ROY — Joan K. Iannello, age 93, formerly of East Main Street, passed away on Wednesday (June 28, 2023) at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home.
She was born April 7, 1930, in Clifton Springs, N.Y., a daughter of the late Dr. G. Henry (Hank) and Ruth Gregory Knoll.
Joan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend to many. She had many hobbies and enjoyed painting, dancing, singing, reading, playing bridge and fishing, both at Horseshoe Lake and in Canada. Joan was also a well-known and respected real estate salesperson, working out of the office of Rider Real Estate.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Paula) Iannello of Verona and Barbara (Thomas) McVeigh of Rochester; grandchildren, Nicholas (Alana) Iannello, Amanda Iannello (Neal) Collins, Ashley (Donald) Latremore, Anthony (Talysa) Iannello, Gregory (Laura) Iannello Jr. and Daniel (Courtney) McVeigh; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Iannello; along with many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Russell Iannello; and sister, Jacqueline Unger.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd. (Rt. 19), Le Roy, where her Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. Interment in Machpelah Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to LeRoy Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 56, Le Roy, NY 14482, Alzheimer’s Association, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Joan’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.