Joan M. Tullar, 79, of Oakfield, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) at her residence.
She was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of the late George and Verna Butler Henning.
Joan was employed by the former Riegels Greenhouse in Batavia. She had a love for animals and enjoyed watching TV, especially soap operas. Joan was a very caring person and second mother and friend to many. She was also known for her fondness for the Bills, Elvis and Barry Manilow songs. She will be dearly missed by anyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Tullar of Oakfield; daughter, Pamela (Andrew) Slawetsky of Rochester; son, Ramie Grice of Batavia; sisters, Linda (Glen) Northup of Byron and Shirlene Edwards of Batavia; sisters-in-law, Carrie Henning of Batavia and Arlene Henning of Batavia; grandchildren, Joshua Grice, Cassie Grice, Janice Fitzgerald, Richard Grice, Robert Grice and Kennedy Grice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joan is predeceased by her son, Timothy Grice; brothers, George Henning, Lewis Henning, Leland Henning, Edward Henning and Robert Henning; sister, Betty Mogenhan; and sisters-in-law, Cecelia Henning and Marilyn Henning.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Tuesday (Jan. 10) from 3:30–6:30 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y., where a funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Because of Joan’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be offered to GRASP, P.O. Box 26741, Rochester, NY 14626 or New 2 U Rescue, 1857 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14615. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.