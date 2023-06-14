JoAnn Tusinski, 76, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home in Seymour, Tenn. She was born in Batavia, New York, to Jacques and Annabelle Stickney. JoAnn married David T. Tusinski on Nov. 8, 1969. The two were lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with one son, Thaddeus. JoAnn enjoyed camping, roaring bonfires, bird watching, gardening, her swimming pool and baking.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thaddeus.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, David Tusinski; brother, Jack (Phyllis) Stickney of Orchard Park, N.Y.; sister, Jill (Charles) Franklin of Deland, Fla.; brother, James (Barbara) Stickney of Marietta, Ga.; cousin, Bronwen Berliner; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to C.R.O.S.S., PO BOX 186, Seymour, TN 37865.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 307 Black Oak Ridge Rd., Seymour, TN 37865 with Father Gilbert Diaz officiating. The Graveside Service will follow in Atchley’s Seymour Memory Gardens, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.