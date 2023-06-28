WARSAW — Joanne E. Strait, 83, of Curtis Road in Warsaw and formerly of Fox Road in Wyoming passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility.
Joanne was born in Montrose, Pa., a daughter of the late Ronald and LaHoma Squires Gorton. LaHoma passed when Joanne was very young and she was adopted and raised by Archie and Irene Haggerty Merril. She was a lifetime resident of Wyoming County and she earned her LPN from the Katherine McCaully School in Batavia. Joanne then went on to earn her RN and degree from Genesee Community College. She worked at the Wyoming County Community Hospital for over 30 years before retiring in 2019. Joanne was a hard working lady that was very dedicated to her family. She was probably Wyoming County’s biggest “Tradeo” fan and she enjoyed fishing, traveling and taking cruises, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and attending garage sales. Joanne co-owned antique shops in Perry, Varysburg and Warsaw with her best friend, Ingrid Larish.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clayton “Bud” Strait.
Survivors include her three daughters, Cindy (Clarence) Wells of Tennessee, Barbara (Steven) Mann of Warsaw, Heather (Mark Majors) Smith of Ohio, a son, James (Patty) Wheeler of Pennsylvania, six grandchildren, Jay Kehl, Heather Wheeler, Cory Wheeler, Christa Heinle, Ryan Smith and Marie Mann, and three great grandchildren, Alexandra, Victoria, and Zayden Wheeler, several nieces and nephews and her beloved Beagle, Luna. Weeks Funeral Home 123 N. Main Street Warsaw, NY 14569 has arrangements. Please visit www.weeksfunerral.com to offer condolences, send cards, gifts or to plant a tree in Joanne’s name. A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date.