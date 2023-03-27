Joanne Irene Feller, 70, of Medina, passed away on March 26, 2023 at United Memorial Medical Center.
Joanne was born June 16, 1952 in Medina, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Virginia (Allen) Kopitzki.
Joanne loved being with her family, she was a doting grandmother who was known as “Oma” by her grandchildren. She adored her cats, birds, her dog, Gizmo and also loved elephants. While she worked at the former Super Duper/Jubilee in Medina, Joanne developed a special bond with all of her “kids” that worked with her.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Hebert Feller, Jr. of Medina; children, Yvonne (Jeffery) Freeman of Le Roy, Gretchen (Donald) Carr of Albion, James (Noelle) Feller of Brockport and Carla Feller of Medina; grandchildren, Schuylar Freeman, Teaghan Freeman, Elijah Feller and Madison Feller; a brother, Robert Kopitzki of Holley; sisters, Jean (late William) Taylor of Barker and Sandra Ruth of Greece and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her son, Herbie Feller.
Services for Joanne will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society,www.cancer.org.
