Joanne L. Kreher (nee Lippold) passed away Feb. 17, 2023. Beloved wife of Scott; dear mother of Natalie (Keith) Held; loving Grom of Kennedy and Leighton Held; daughter of Paul and the late Patricia (nee Buckley) Lippold; sister of Kathleen (Calvin) Klippel, Brian (Wilma) and John (France) Lippold; also survived by many nieces at nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence at 10 a.m. Please assemble at church. Joanne was a much loved dental hygienist in the Clarence area for over 30 years. She was also a devout parishioner at Our Lady of Peace Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Relief Services or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
