Joanne M. (Heiler) Deane RN., passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born in Batavia on July 3, 1935 to the late George and Genevieve (Ebelhare) Heiler. In addition to her parents, Joanne is predeceased by her sister, Gail Terrill; son-in-law, James Konfederath; granddaughter, Stephanie Konfederath; and grandson, Dr. Dustin Nemec.
Joanne was a dedicated lifetime registered nurse who was employed at St. Jerome’s Hospital in Batavia for over 35 years. She was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion. Joanne was an outstanding example of a forever nurse who ministered to family and friends throughout her life.
Joanne loved to travel, read mystery novels and spend time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth Deane; daughters, Debra Konfederath of Eagle, N.Y., Karen (Edward) Nemec, RN., of Elba; son, Daniel Deane of Rochester; grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Meyer, Thaddeus (Jacqueline Czwojdak) Konfederath, Savanah (Lou) Fucina, RN., Zachary Konfederath, Sarah (Josh) Crandall, RN., Orrin (Brandi) Konfederath, Quin Konfederath, RN., Dylan (Alexandra Foley, RN) Nemec, RN.; along with her dear great-grandchildren and extended family and many special friends.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020. A 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation on Friday at Resurrection Parish, 18 Ellicott St. in Batavia. She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North St., Batavia, NY 14020. To leave messages of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.