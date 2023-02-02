JoClair M. Surman, of Corfu, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, 2023.
She was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on March 29, 1934.
JoClair is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Thompson of Memphis, Tenn.; her granddaughter, Zoe Thompson of Corvallis, Ore.; her brother, Raymond (Priscilla) Kuntz; sister, Mary Ellen (the late Joe) Giblin; and brother, George (Christine) Kuntz; and a large number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Norman Surman; her parents, Raymond and Esther (nee Knabe) Kuntz; sister, Rose Ann Kuntz; and brothers, William “Billy” Kuntz and Louis “Eddie” Kuntz.
Up until the last several years, she was an active parishioner at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Corfu, N.Y., where she taught children’s religious education classes for many years. She was also a volunteer for All Babies Cherished of Batavia, N.Y. JoClair was an amazing artist and loved sending greeting cards which always included a stick of gum.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 West Main Street, Corfu, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to All Babies Cherished, 445 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020 or the Corfu Food Pantry, PO Box 159, Corfu, NY 14036.