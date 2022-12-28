John A. Brendlinger Sr., 74, of Medina, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his house, with his long family at his side, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born on May 15, 1948, in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Guy and Gladys (Pennrose) Brendlinger.
John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed to fish and hunt. Most of all, John enjoyed going to auctions with his grandson to find the perfect deal.
John is survived by his two sons, John A. Brendlinger Jr. and Guy (Tammy Burtwell) Brendlinger and a grandson, Brody, all of Medina, N.Y. Also surviving are two siblings, Sandy (Jim) Jenkins of Griffith, Ga., Paul (Cathy) Brendlinger of Lyndonville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, John is predeceased by his wife, Linda; a daughter, Melissa; and a sister, Donna Stewart.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Bates Rd. Cemetery in the spring at a time to be announced.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Bogan & Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St., Medina, NY 14103.
