BATAVIA — John Anthony Riley, 76, of Batavia passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his home in Batavia, N.Y.
John was born on March 4, 1947, in Albany, N.Y., a son of the late John Henry and Margaret (Stapf) Riley.
John graduated from Ravena-Coeymens-Selkirk High School as a member of the class of 1965, from Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in 1969 (where he was a member of Alpha Zeta Fraternity), and received his EMBA from the University at Buffalo in 1997.
Early on, he was a farm manager at Deep Acres Farm in Kinderhook, N.Y., worked at Lawnel Farms in York, N.Y., was in partnership at St. John Farms in Oakfield, N.Y., and established Irish Mist Farms in Batavia, which he ran from 1978 until 1994. In addition to his farming career, John worked at Godwin Pumps, with Dean Schaal Enterprises, at Bob’s Tree Service, Bailey Electric, Terminex, and ended his formal working life at My-T Acres Farm in Batavia. Following his “retirement” he began growing and selling Poppa Riley’s Popcorn, and more recently, the flowers that he so generously shared with the community.
John was a longtime member of the Indian Falls Global Methodist Church, a member of the finance committee, and a past President of the local Farm Bureau. He was an avid supporter of the YMCA and the Cornell Cooperative Extension. John could often be found swimming at the YMCA; he absolutely loved being in the water. He loved spending time with his family, was a hard worker and a great provider.
John is survived by his wife, Marcia (Hemenway) Riley, whom he married in 1970; children, John C. (Jessica) Riley and Kate J. Riley; grandchildren, John Davis Riley, Campbell Riley, Alexis Pape, Becca Pape, and Libby Pape; siblings, Joseph Riley and Mary (Rob) Maier; nephew, Ian (Martina) Maier; sister-in-law, Lynne Whetzel; nieces, Susan Whetzel (Torin Block) and Karen Whetzel (Anton Burkett).
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Indian Falls Global Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Rd., Corfu, NY 14036. John’s funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the same location. Burial will be in Batavia Cemetery at a later date. In honor of John, the family requests no formal floral arrangements, but they know he would be pleased to see what your gardens have grown; if you’re so inclined, bring a small bouquet from home to share.
Memorials may be made to Indian Falls Global Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Rd, Corfu, NY 14036.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.