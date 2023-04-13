John Arthur Fox, of Batavia, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the age of 72 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on Dec. 7, 1950, to the late John William and Margaret Ferne Fox. John is survived by his beloved wife Linda; two daughters, Michelle (Bill) Wagner and Brenda Tracy; three brothers, Jim Fox, Kevin (Karen) Fox and Karl (Dixie) Fox and one sister, Debbie Fox. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces.
A true music lover and gifted singer, John could often be found performing solos at churches and singing the National Anthem for baseball games. John also loved to play competitive Scrabble and was at one time a state ranked player. He also enjoyed genealogy, WWE wrestling, The 3 Stooges and above all else, spending time with his family and friends.
After having worked for over 38 as a toll taker for the NYS Thruway, John prided himself on never forgetting a face. He would often astound frequent patrons by not only recognizing them, but also recalling dates and times when he met them.
While John will be sadly missed on earth, his loved ones take comfort in knowing he is now singing harmony with the angel choir and cracking puns with the saints.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, Inc., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, New York. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Batavia, 306 E. Main Street, Batavia. Burial will be in East Bethany Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the First Baptist Church of Batavia.