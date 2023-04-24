John Daniel Gringer Sr.

John Daniel Gringer, 94, of Spencerport, N.Y., drew his final breath and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on April 21, 2023, at his home, with his loving family around him. He was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 1928, to Rocco and Josephine Gringer. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Lois Gringer of 70 years. He was survived by his children, JoMarie (Michael) Stank Sr., Kathleen (William) Langen, John (Nicki) Gringer Jr., Gus (Susan) Gringer, Michael (Karin) Gringer and Julie (Bert) Stromquist III; grandchildren, Kirsten Weimer, Katie (Shaun) Arnold, Karen (Brian) Miller, Michael (Kim) Stank Jr., AJ (Debra) Miller Jr., Sissy (Rick) Horch II, Aaron (Aysa) Gringer, Casey Gringer, Jason (Brittany) Gringer, Beau (Gina) Gringer, Carrie Medeiros, Jason (Amber) Seeler, Ricky (Stephanie) Triassi, Nick (Liz) Triassi, and Rachel (Corey) Houghtling; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Pierce, Reid, Delaney, Britton, Sierra, Chyler, Ariella, Mason, Kinsley, Bennett, Mavryn, Loic, Ricky, Lincoln, Grace, Patrick, Norah, Bear, Adriana, Gia, August, and Johnny. John is also survived by sisters, Celia Puccio and Virginia Palermo; many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 4 until 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 28, 11 a.m. at Greece Assembly of God church, 750 Long Pond Road, Rochester, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory can be made to: The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, 1095 NW 14th Terrace, Miami, FL 33136.