On June 14, 2023, John Donald (JD) Barrett, 98 ½, of Stafford, N.Y., entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. JD was born Jan. 10, 1925, in Wyoming, Pa., to John J. and Margaret L. (Guilford) Barrett.
Upon graduation from high school, he joined the US Navy. He was a veteran of WWII, serving from Feb. 12, 1943 to Feb. 22, 1946 aboard the USS Carroll and USS Charles Plunkett as a radioman. After leaving the military, he attended King’s College in New Castle, Del., where he met his sweetheart, Dorothy Scarborough. They were married on Oct. 18, 1947. They were married 75 ½ years.
He was employed at Lapp Insulator for 42 years. He was a faithful servant for his Lord at Grace Baptist Church, Batavia, N.Y., playing the piano and serving as a trustee.
JD enjoyed flyfishing and tied his own flies and built his own rods. Later in life, he enjoyed canoeing. He and Dorothy built 2 strip canoes in their retirement years. He made many friends fishing and paddling. He was an honorary member of the Oatka Fish and Game Club, Le Roy, N.Y., and Philip Garbutt Rod and Gun Club, Rochester, N.Y.
In addition to Dorothy, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Sally (Tim) Fry of Elyria, Ohio, and Gayle (Gerry – deceased) Ludwig of Rochester, N.Y. JD is also survived by his brother, Alvin (Wilma) Barrett of Turner, Maine; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
There will be no calling hours. His funeral service will be held Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine Street, Batavia, N.Y. Burial at Western NY National Cemetery in Corfu, N.Y, will be held Friday, June 23, 2023. at 10a.m.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to a member of the family having severe allergies, please no perfumes, flowers or plants of any kind.
Gifts in memory of JD may be made to Grace Baptist Church.
