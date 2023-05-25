John Duane Bostwick, fierce lover of family and all things weird, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at age 76 after a short battle with cancer. He was born to the late Duane and Margaret (Brunnels) Bostwick on Monday, Dec. 30, 1946. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane (Juliano) Bostwick; and his daughter, Lisa Manes.
John is survived by his loving daughter, Zoe Bostwick McClure of Batavia, N.Y. He was the very proud grandfather of Brittany (Sean) Montford of Attica, N.Y., Joseph (Chelsea) Durzewski of Batavia, N.Y., Jessica (Mitch) Thrush of Batavia, N.Y., Julianna Manes of Batavia N.Y., and Stormi (Kyler Martinez) Manes of Attica, N.Y., Known as “Poppa” to those that knew him best, he loved nothing more than having fun with his family and playing with his great-grandchildren, Declan and Lilah Durzewski of Batavia, N.Y., Jaxon and Maxwell Lampart of Batavia, N.Y., Carter Thrush of Batavia, N.Y., and Vyolet Martinez of Attica, N.Y. Also surviving are siblings, Sandy (Brian) Clark of Batavia, NY, and Deborah Bostwick of Florida with many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
John was the life of the party, who lived life to the fullest extent. He loved adventure and then thoroughly enjoyed telling his tales. He will be missed beyond measure by all those that loved him.
There will be no visitation planned.