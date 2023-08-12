John H. Mikolajczyk passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport, N.Y., after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Batavia on July 8, 1942, he was the son of Frank and Genevieve (Cupicha) Mikolajczyk and grew up in Oakfield. John retired from the Purchasing Department at Graham Manufacturing in 2004. He belonged to the American Legion as a US Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and home projects.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Bencal) Mikolajczyk; children, Joe and Julie Mikolajczyk; grandchildren, Chloe, Sophia, and Lucy Mikolajczyk; and sister, Joan Bezon.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church in Oakfield, N,Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Cancer Research Center at http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/john_mik or Niagara Hospice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.pruddenandkandt.com.