John J. “Chip” Graney
LE ROY - John J. “Chip” Graney, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia surrounded by his loving family.
Chip was born in Batavia on July 3, 1946, a son of the late John R. and Mary A. Gallogly Graney.
He was a graduate of Pavilion Central School and Gannon College of Erie, Pa. He worked at several places to include Lapp Insulator, Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Co., LeRoy Machine Co. and retired from George & Swede Sales of Pavilion.
He was an avid sports fan, especially the University of Notre Dame football, the Boston Red Sox, Batavia Muckdogs and NCAA basketball. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Chip served our nation honorably with the United States Navy in Vietnam from 1968-1972. He was a member of the American Legion for 50 years, serving as Commander of Botts Fiorito Post 576 in LeRoy from 2016-2020. He was second vice-commander of the Genesee County Committee of the American Legion, a member of the Genesee County Joint Veterans Honor Guard, member of Northwoods Sportsmans Association, where he served as treasurer of many years, member of the LeRoy Historical Society and the Pavilion Alumni Association Scholarship Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Roberta Horgan Graney and his sister, Mary Catherine Graney.
He is survived by his sons, Sean (Robertta) Graney and their children, Lauren and Margaret of Stafford; Patrick (Leah McNair) Graney and her children, Faryn and Nevin of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sisters, Sheila (James) Logsdon, Katherine Hurley, Elizabeth (William) Harris, Eileen Ostrander and Moira (John) Glidden; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Per Chip’s wishes, there will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass for both John and Roberta will be celebrated on May 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy, with interment to follow at 2 p.m. at the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the American Legion – Post 576, 53 W. Main Street, Le Roy, NY 14482 or to the Le Roy Historical Society, 23 E. Main Street, Le Roy, NY 14482.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Chip’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.