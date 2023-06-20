John J. Kasmer Jr., 81, of Elba, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was born in Batavia on Jan. 16, 1942, to the late John J. Kasmer Sr. and Helen (Sileski) Kasmer. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his stepson, Mark Vidaurre.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie (Cibrot) Kasmer of Elba; daughters, Nicole (David) Kresock of Elba, Chantal (Anthony) Zambito of Elba; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Charters of Virginia; sisters, Janice (Dr. David) Swartz of Batavia and Elizabeth Fancher of Florida; 5 grandchildren, Johnny Zambito, Maxwell Kresock, Anthony Zambito, Connor Kresock and Lucia Zambito; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the O & E Growers, Inc. and served as treasurer for several years. He was a longtime member of the National Onion Association and enjoyed attending the International Conventions. John served on the NYS Onion Industry Council through the Cooperative Extension and in 1998 Cornell University recognized him for a red onion seed that he developed. Cornell’s Department of Plant Breeding and Department of Plant Pathology published the work and named the seed “Kasmer Red.” The research and introduction of the new seed were presented at the 1998 National Onion Research Conference in Sacramento, Calif.
John grew up in a small, well-known Polish community on the Elba muckland. John’s grandfather, Joseph Karczmarczyk, was among the early muckers in Elba. John Sr. joined the farm in the 1940’s and they removed stumps, trees, and bushes on about 30 acres. John Jr. graduated from high school in 1960; and joined his father on a 55-acre muck farm in Elba. The Kasmer Cold Storage on Route 98 was built in 1946 and expanded ten years later. The Kasmers were once one of 140 farms on the muck back then. In the 2000s, ten muck farming operations were still running. By this time, the farm had grown to 250 acres and was only growing onions. In 2007, John Kasmer, Jr retired from farming and sold his muck land. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who loved his family and was devoted to farming.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Co. Inc., 329-333 West Main Street Batavia, NY 14020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, at St. Padre Pio Parish, 65 South Main St. (Route 98), Elba, NY 14058. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield, NY 14125. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333 West Main Street, Batavia, NY 14020.