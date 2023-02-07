BATAVIA — John L. Russo, 87, of Batavia passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia, N.Y.
He was born Wednesday, July 3, 1935, in Batavia, a son of the late Joseph Russo and Rose Battaglia Russo.
John attended the Batavia school system and went onto work for The Batavia Times and then along with his sons starting their own business, American Legal & Commercial Printers, Inc.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Brinkman Russo; sons, Douglas (Jodi) and Brian; grandchildren, Bailey and Kieri along with nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Nunzio Russo, Francis Alfieri and Theresa Russo.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street, Batavia (Please use School Street entrance). Private burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Batavia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in John’s memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.