John Q. “Jack” Dresser III, age 98, of Medina, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Medina Memorial Hospital-North Wing Skilled Nursing Facility.
Born on Jan. 6, 1925 in Batavia, he was the only child of the late John Q. Dresser II and Florence E. (Mercer) Dresser. Mr. Dresser graduated from Medina High School in the class of 1942. A lifelong farmer, Mr. Dresser was the fourth generation to work the family farm. He was the first in the family to introduce dairy cows in addition to the various cash crops they had previously farmed. On Nov. 29, 1952, he married the former Emily June Zipfel. Mr. Dresser was a lifelong member of the Millville Methodist Church, as were his forefathers. He was also a mason belonging to the former Medina Lodge -336 F&AM. Mr. Dresser was a member of the Orleans County Farm Bureau and the Upstate Milk Cooperative. In 2003 he received the New York State Agricultural Society’s Century Farm Award for distinguished agricultural heritage.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, E. June Dresser, in 2019; daughter, Mary Bacon, in 1998; and granddaughter, Emily Bacon, in 2006.
Survivors include two sons, James (Paula) Dresser and Daniel (Nancy) Dresser, Sr.; son in-law, Paul Bacon; six grandchildren, Cynthia (James) Brinkerhoff, Adam (Heather) Dresser, Sara (Benjamin) Flansburg, Kaitlyn (Corey) Miller, Daniel (Nicole) Dresser, Jr. and Dorothy (Matthew) Slegle; thirteen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Henry Dresser, Molly June and Landon Flansburg, Natalie, Lane and Claire Miller, Thomas and Caroline Dresser, Brooke, Addison and Tucker Slegle and Auden Brinkerhoff; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the home health aides and staff at North Wing SNF for their exceptional and compassionate care given to Jack throughout his final years.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of the Abundant Harvest in Millville, 12373 Maple Ridge Rd., Medina. Interment will be in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to Medina Memorial Hospital-Skilled Nursing Facility, 200 Ohio St., Medina, NY 14103. Share condolences at www.cooperfuneralhome.com