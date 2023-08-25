John Thomas Jr., age 82, of Castile, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023 at home.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1941, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late John F. and Marie Zoller Thomas. John worked at the GM Engine Plant in Buffalo for 35 years. At GM he was always figuring out a better way, and was rewarded for it. John lived most of his life in Buffalo until retirement, when he and his wife, Cathy Lee, moved to Castile. He immediately went to work at Letchworth State Park in the William Pryor Letchworth Museum, where he was employed for 12 years. He also spent some time working at the Mt. Morris Dam, being a PIA to everyone, who loved him anyways.
John loved his country, especially Western New York, where you might have found him cruising around, sharing his wealth of knowledge with any and all. John was a loyal supporter of Letchworth State Park. He spent much of his free time volunteering there. Over the years, John and Allan Jamieson, Sr. were able to stop the deterioration and preserve the last Council House in Letchworth State Park. This was a major accomplishment. He took part in Balloons over Letchworth, Friends of Letchworth State Park, and collected all things Mr. Letchworth and Mary Jemison. He loved antiquing, especially for Native American related items. John had a passion for history, joining many historical societies throughout the years. He also enjoyed photography and was a member of the Canon Camera Club.
John was a loving husband, always spoiling his wife, Cathy Lee, and a good father, who provided for and took great care of his family. John’s no-nonsense approach to life helped keep the loves in his life safe and secure. He was known for his one-liners. If you said to John, “See you later!” he would reply “Thanks for the warning!” with a smile.
Along with his parents, John is predeceased by his daughter, Dawn “Becky”; his sons, Michael and John; his grandson, Alex; and his sister, Madge.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Cathy Lee; his son, Carl and his children, Cassandra and Colt; his son, Randy (Rae) and their children, Keith, Codie, Randy, Layla, Alex, and Gage; his son, Shawn (Lynn) and their children, Ashley, Victoria, and Anthony; his daughter, Sandy (Ralph) and her children, Brandon (Samantha) and Dominic; his son, Chris (Kim); his son, Kenneth (Jane) and their children, Luke (Abby), Heather, Angela, and Eric; his favorite sister-in-law, Carole Ann; his best friend, Brian; his friend, Morris, who was a tremendous help to Cathy Lee in taking care of him; his dog, Pepper. John’s other dogs were waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Castile United Church of Christ at the corner of Washington and Main Streets in Castile. John’s ashes will be scattered at a place he loved. Memorials may be made to Friends of Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY 14427. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson And Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.