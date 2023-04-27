John W. Hardy (Johnny), 66, of Le Roy, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023. Johnny was a longtime resident of the OPWDD Group Homes in Lockport and Amherst, N.Y. He was a lifelong Spiderman and Batman fan and enjoyed his relaxing days at home. He will be lovingly remembered for his ability to always be smiling. Johnny is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy M. Hardy; father, John (Jack) Hardy; and brother, James Hardy. He is survived by his sister, Anna Hutton, and brother, Paul Hardy Sr.; and his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Johnny is also survived by his loving friends, caregivers and housemates at the Erie County residential homes. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Le Roy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Arc GLOW, 64 Walnut Street, Batavia, NY 14020. Arrangements for Johnny were entrusted to the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake Road, Le Roy. To leave a message of condolence for Johnny’s family, please visit www.falconefuneralhome.com.