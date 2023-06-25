JoLynn M. Gorski, 43 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Saturday (June 24, 2023) at Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
She was born March 14, 1980 in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of Randy and Barbara Loranty Gorski of Batavia.
JoLynn loved animals and graduated from Medaille University with an associates degree in Veterinary Technology. Although she didn’t practice she also had a cosmetology license.
Surviving besides her parents is her daughter, Rebecca Gorski. Brother, Edward Gorski of Corfu. Sister, Nicole (Chris) Morasco of Batavia. Grandmother, Margaret Loranty of Attica and nieces and nephews, Sophia and Michael Gorski and Benjamin and Anna Morasco.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Jerome Loranty and Wanda and Edward Gorski.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Tuesday (June 27) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, N.Y. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 8656 Church St, East Pembroke, N.Y. She will be laid to rest in St. Vincent Cemetery, Attica, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Lupus Alliance of Upstate New York, 438 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.