Jose A. Arroyo, Sr., 71, of Batavia, passed away on May 15, 2023 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Facility in Rochester.
Jose was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Francisco and Ines (Zayas) Arroyo.
Jose enjoyed baseball and was a machinist at General Motors in Rochester.
Surviving are his sons, Jose (Patricia) Arroyo, Jr., Marco Arroyo and Kevin (Jenna) Arroyo; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Zoey, Rylei, Mazey, Brody, Jaxon, Addison and Jonah.
Preceded in death by his wife, Julie Arroyo.
There are no prior calling hours and Jose’s services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 207 Summit Street, Batavia, NY 14020, www.geneseecancerassistance.org.
Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements for Jose were entrusted to the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, Batavia, (585) 343-8868.