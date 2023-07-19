Joseph C. Ellis, 77, of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with his children by his side at United Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Springville, N.Y., to the late Lawrence and Doris (Cole) Ellis. He is preceded in death by siblings, Cecil and Harold Ellis, Nancy Merrfield.
Joseph was a proud United States Marine Corp Veteran. He retired from Bricklayers Local -3 Union in Rochester and took great pride in his work. Joseph was mechanically inclined, loved using his hands and built an energy efficient home 40 years ago in Warsaw. He was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Kelly) Ellis of Attica, Deborah (Stephen) Larson of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; sister, Norma Ellis of Maryland; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
A 1 p.m. Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Arcade Village Park, Clough Ave., Arcade, NY 14009.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.