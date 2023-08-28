Joseph Czajka, 95 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Aug. 24, 2023) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born June 21, 1928 in Springville, N.Y., a son of the late Bronislaw and Josephine Mertz Czajka.
Joseph served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. He was a repairman for Embling Electric in Batavia prior to his retirement. Joseph was a good Christian man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
He was the husband of the late Clara Czajka and brother of the late John Czajka, Brownie Czajka, Mary Ann Samsel and Jenny Niedzwiadek.
Family and friends are cordially invited to share thoughts, condolences and fond memories on Friday (Sept. 1) from 11am-1pm at the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, where a funeral service will commence at 1pm. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, LLC, 2 Bogue Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Ronald Konieczny II, Director.