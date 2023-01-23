BATAVIA — Joseph D. Taromino, 67, of Batavia passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia.
He was born Sunday, May 29, 1955, in Buffalo, a son of the late John Taromino and Louise Ruggeri Taromino.
He worked for many years at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs and truly loved horse racing
He is survived by his brother, John Taromino of Batavia.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Memorials may be made to his family. To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.