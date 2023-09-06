Joseph George Heller Jr. passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Aug. 8 2023 at the age of 88. He was born on Aug. 21, 1934 in Stittville, N.Y. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph Heller Sr and Luana Mae Kiess; also his sister, Luana Mae Heller; and his brother, Robert Heller; and his son, David Heller. He is survived by his wife of close to 60 years, their anniversary being Nov. 23, 1963. He is survived by his sister, Eldora Lyttle (Florida); his son, Roger Heller (Denise Rodriguez); daughter, Joanne Waite (Jimmy Stewart); his four grandsons, Anthony, Trevor (Zoe), Sebastian (Samantha) and Christian Waite; and his two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Savannah Waite.
He worked as a Secretary at Attica Prison for 1 year before he delivered bread for Halls Bakery for 5 years. He was a Judge in Bennington NY for 2 years and was a Wyoming County Sheriff for 8.5 years and was named the 1st Sheriff Sargent in Wyoming County. He was an active member of Bennington Volunteer Fire Company for 68 years and Lifetime Member. Joe Heller Day (a day dedicated to just him) in Bennington is on the law books. Corrections Officer for 38.5 years at Attica Prison. Grand Marshal for Wyoming County Fairs. He was a Bus driver for special-needs children for 8 years after his retirement from Attica Prison and Secretary on the Wyoming County Traffic Safety Board for over 20 years. He was a Lifetime member of the Odd Fellows. And a Member of Wyoming County Tourism board. He graduated in 1953 from Attica High School. Special thanks to Tiffany Macey for giving up everything for dad.
Thank you to all those that helped and cared for dad and to the Bennington Fire Department who made dad’s last ride to Virginia the best it could be. A great send off to a better life of no pain,
There will be a family and close friends celebration of life in Bennington.
Donations can be made to Bennington Rescue Squad in Joseph Heller Jr.’s name to the Bennington Rescue Squad, 1353 Route 354, Attica, NY 14011.