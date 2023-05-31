LE ROY — Joseph L. Frank, 84, passed away early Tuesday morning (May 30, 2023) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.
He was born June 19, 1938 in Batavia, a son of the late Louis and Mary Butera Frank.
Joe was an avid sportsman, playing football and weightlifting. He was U.S. Army veteran and played saxophone for the Army band.
He is survived by his brothers, Louis Frank of Florida and Robert Frank of Le Roy; his sister, Shonnie (Donald) Miller of Le Roy; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and lifelong friend, Don Antinore.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Randy Frank and sister, Bridget Ball Garner.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake Street, Le Roy. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Joseph’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.