LE ROY — Joseph M. Szymanski, age 60, of Keeney Road, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday evening (Sept. 13, 2023).
He was born June 5, 1963, in Medina, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph Szymanski Jr. and Lois Wagner Ayler.
Joe will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, cousin and dear friend to many. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed teaching his outdoor skills of hunting and fishing to other young men.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 27 years, Nancy Antinore Szymanski; daughter, Kimberly Antinore; special parent, Robert Ayler; in-laws, Laurie Carlson, Joanne (Joseph) Dermady, Anthony Antinore and Carol (Susan Schinaman) Antinore; along with several cousins.
Family and friends may call on Monday, Sept. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at the Falcone Family Funeral & Cremation Service Inc., 8700 Lake St. Rd., Le Roy. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, St. Peter’s Church, 44 Lake St., Le Roy. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Mrs. Nancy Szymanski, 8461 Keeney Road, Le Roy, N.Y. 14482.
Your memories and condolences may be shared with Joe’s family at www.falconefuneralhome.com.