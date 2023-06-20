Joseph N. Marino, 91, of Albion and formerly of Batavia, began his next adventure on June 15, 2023. He was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Batavia, to the late Joseph and Louise (Plecia) Marino. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 66 ½ years, MaryJane (Cosway) Marino; his daughter, Joanne Marino Perry; his siblings, John, Michael, Anthony, Richard, and Ann Marie Ranalette.
Surviving are his two sons, James (Susan) Marino of Spencerport, Jon Marino of Virginia; a daughter, Janelle (Gene) Flammger of Albion, and son-in-law, Clair Perry of Akron; 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Dan (Mariana), Christopher, Jennifer, Joe, Jolene; and one very special great-grandchild, Brianna.
He retired from General Motors as an electrician. However, he learned carpentry while serving in the Army. He was able to build, fix and repair almost anything. Over the years, he made his family and friends’ wooden rocking horses, desks, cabinets, and never met a chair or lamp he could not fix. He was also famous for his napkin cartography skills.
Ever since Joe was a little boy, he was constantly on the go and had a passion for adventure and travel. He was able to travel to 47 states in the US and numerous places around the world with his loving wife, family, and friends. When he wasn’t traveling or building things, he loved to play cards and garden. He was a people person and always had a story to tell to everyone he met. He had the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face. To him, “Everyday was a Good Day!”
We will miss his charm and wit but his stories will live on forever.
The family of Joseph and MaryJane Marino are having a Celebration of their Lives on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Batavia Country Club 7909 Batavia Byron Rd. Batavia, NY 14020 from 1-4 pm. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Lawn Cemetery in Akron, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude and The Fisher House Foundation for Veterans.