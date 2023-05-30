Joseph S. Orlowski, 60, of Attica passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023 at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 14, 1962, in Buffalo, to the late Michael and Angeline (Kisiel) Orlowski.
Joe was a Correctional Officer at Attica Correctional Facility as well as a member of C.E.R.T. and a volunteer fireman. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his loving heart.
His memory will live on through his loving wife, Paula (Merkle) Orlowski; sons, Joe, Nate and Ryan; daughter-in-law, Shelby; along with many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. at Marley Funeral Home, LLC., 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 3, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (Sacred Heart site), 1230 Clinton St. Rd., Attica, NY 14011.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Attica Fire Department, 11 Water St. in Attica. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.