Joseph S. “Sonny” Yasses of Buffalo, formerly of Batavia, entered into rest Dec. 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Alicia “Marge” (nee Ingalls) and the late Mary Ann (nee Tomaszewski) Yasses; devoted father of Steven (Nima) Yasses, Edward (Joy) Kicinski, Gail (Paul) Vogel, William (Gina) Kicinski, Jerald Kicinski, Annette Kicinski, and Wayne (Maureen) Kicinski; cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2; loving son of the late Steven and Helen (nee Bachulak) Yasses; dear brother of Rose Yasses and the late Peter (late Jane) and Richard “Butch” Yasses; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with a future Inurnment at Western New York National Cemetery. Sonny was a United States Marine Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.
